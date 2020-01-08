2 arrested in Etowah Co. for drug trafficking of methamphetamine, oxycodone

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) Two people have been arrested for drug-related charges in Etowah County according to Commander Randall Johnson.

Patricia Carolina Nixon and Samual Jackson Cordle, both 27-years-old of Rome, Georgia are charged with Drug Trafficking of methamphetamine and Drug Trafficking of Oxycodone.

Authorities say back on December 31st Nixon and Cordle were found in possession of about a half-pound of methamphetamine and a large number of oxycodone pills.

After a three-month-long investigation, Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit received information that drugs were going to be delivered to the Etowah County area from Atlanta, GA.



Gadsden Police Department Lt. Josh Russell assisted the Etowah County Drug Unit in stopping the vehicle that NIXON and CORDLE were driving.

Authorities say Nixon was arrested and is being held in the Etowah County jail on a $400,000 cash bond. Cordle was arrested and is being held in the Etowah County Jail on a $400,000 cash bond as well.

This investigation is still ongoing and the subjects could face additional state and federal charges related to the drugs seized.

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Gadsden Police Department, Alabama National Guard Counterdrug Program, and FBI Safe Streets Task Force participated in the case.

Samual Jackson Cordle’s mugshot has not been provided by Etowah Officials at this time.