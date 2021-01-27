2 arrested after robbing Tuscaloosa pharmacy, leading officers on chase that ended in Bessemer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has arrested two men from Jefferson County after they robbed a pharmacy in Tuscaloosa and led authorities on a chase which ended in Bessemer.

According to TPD, employees at a CVS Pharmacy in the 800 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway called officers saying two men had stolen an undisclosed amount of medication just before 9:30 p.m.

One of the suspects allegedly walked up to the counter, handed an employee a note demanding medication and made a gesture that suggested he was “armed with a gun.” The suspects then left in a Nissan Altima and traveled toward I-59/20.

Officers observed the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop at mile marker 87 but the driver refused to stop. The pursuit went until they hit Bessemer when the suspects took the exit on Academy Drive.

The car came to a dead end at Flint Hill Road before the two got out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot. They were captured in a nearby trash bog ravine by TPD.

Terrance Cordale Walker, 31, and Pattrius Marquis Allen, 29, now face charges of first-degree robbery, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance and attempting to elude.