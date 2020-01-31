2 arrested for elderly abuse after allegedly pulling mother out of ambulance

Courtesy of the Dothan Police Department From left to right: Annie Newby, Ida Newby

DOTHAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Two suspects were arrested after being accused of removing their mother from an ambulance.

According to the Dothan Police Department, police responded Thursday on the 900 block of Mercury Drive for a call of elder abuse. When officers arrived, they found suspects Annie Newby and Ida Newby, both of Dothan, had allegedly pulled their mother off of an ambulance.

The mother was due to receive treatment for an infection that she had missed other appointments for.

According to Dothan police, both suspects admitted to being caregivers to their mother.

Forty-one-year-old Ida Newby and 39-year-old Annie Newby were charged with second-degree elder abuse and they are being held on a $30,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS