EAGLE PASS, Texas (WIAT) — Wednesday, a group of house republicans, including Congressmen Robert Aderholt and Gary Palmer, visited the southern border to get a first hand look at the crisis at the border.

60 house republicans toured the southern border Wednesday. This trip comes as congress works on a bill to strengthen it.

The group was in Eagle Pass, Texas. It’s one of the busiest entrance points. December saw an all-time record high of monthly boarder crossings. Border officials told CBS news agents were spread so thin they could only guard four miles of border in the area around Eagle Pass leaving over 90% unpatrolled.

Congressman Palmer said that has him concerned.

“I’m very, very concerned, not only about the economic harm that’s being done here on the border, but about the potential threat in our cities and our schools and our shopping malls of people that have gotten into our country with ill intent,” Palmer said.

The White House said it’s open to significant changes to asylum and border security laws in exchange for funding for military aid for Ukraine and Israel.

Congressman Aderholt will give a live update on his visit and what’s next for securing the border Thursday morning on the CBS 42 Morning News at 6:30.