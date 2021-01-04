19% of Alabama’s COVID-19 vaccines have been administered

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health published its weekly report of the state’s vaccination numbers.

The report shows the state has given 42,810 vaccines in the last three weeks, 18.9%, out of the 226,250 total number of vaccines the state has received.

State healthcare leaders say the focus should not be on how quickly the state is using it’s allotted vaccines, but on making sure our hospitals as a whole are still able to function properly.

“We’re still in the rollout phase,” Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said. “Would we all like it to go quicker? Absolutely. The reality is for it to go more quickly, we’re going to need more vaccines and more sites.”

Williamson said more healthcare workers are also needed. A contributing factor as to why the process isn’t moving faster is because healthcare workers cannot be taken from their current duties to administer shots.

“I don’t think that any of us want to take hospital staff away from taking care of critically ill COVID patients to give vaccines,” Williamson said.

Once vaccines are thawed, doctors are up against the clock to administer them before they expire. The state health department recommends having a back-up list in case patients cancel their appointments.

“Use it or lose it,” Williamson said. “What public health is encouraging is that you have a backup list of people that you can call that you can vaccinate that are in the target population.”

Williamson said he doesn’t think hospitals should be pushed to work faster, but that they are still fully expected to work effeciently.

“I think the expectation needs to be that you have a plan and that you execute your plan and you execute the vaccinations as quickly and expeditiously as possible and you do it in a way that does not waste any vaccine,” he said.

For more information on the state’s vaccine administration plan, click here.