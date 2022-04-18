HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are conducting an investigation after a shooting left a 17-year-old boy injured Monday afternoon.

According to the Hueytown Police Department, officers responded around 4 p.m. to the call of a person shot in the 200 block of Lakeland Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a teenager suffering from gunshot wounds.

Hueytown Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and treated the victim. Officers received a description of the suspect’s vehicle and were able to locate it shortly after.

Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested four people that were related to the shooting. They are being questioned by investigators.

No other information is available at this time.