Missing 17-year-old girl from Cullman County found, reunited with mother

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (10/1): Seana Marie Brown has been located, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

She has been reunited with her mother.

Original (9/28): The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Sept. 21, 2019.

Seana Marie Brown was last seen Saturday, September 21 at Walmart on the south side of Cullman County.

The 17-year-old is 5-feet 8-inches and weighs around 150 pounds. her hair is black and cut short on the left side.

If you have any information pertaining to her whereabouts contact the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 734-0342 or her mother, Dalene Brown Bradford at (256) 708-6004.