Ramsay High School student found dead in-vehicle, Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide investigation involving a 17-year-old found dead in a parked vehicle.

The incident happened 1:46 a.m. Sunday morning near the Sonesta Extended Stay Suites on Greenhill Parkway in Northern Shelby County. Deputies responded to a noise complaint, and after they arrived they found the victim, 17-year-old Stanley M. Turner II, deceased.

Investigators, along with the Shelby County Coroner’s Office responded at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about the circumstances leading to the death of Stanley M. Turner II, they are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

People can also submit a tip at the Metro Alabama Crimestoppers website by clicking here. Their identity will be anonymous and a reward is possible if the information provided could lead to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Birmingham City Schools has released the following statement on Turner’s passing:

Birmingham City Schools is deeply saddened to confirm Stanley Turner, a scholar at Ramsay High School, passed away over the weekend. The district crisis team is on-scene at Ramsay to provide support to students and staff members who may be in need. Our first concern is for the well-being of our students, and we will continue to provide students and families with information and resources to help navigate through this difficult time. Our hearts go out to the student’s family, friends, and school community during this tragic situation. Birmingham City Schools

The sheriff’s office shared the following on social media:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories