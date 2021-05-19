1,500 gallons of fluoride spills at Alabaster water plant

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Approximately 1,500 gallons of liquid fluoride spilled at an Alabaster water plant early Wednesday morning.

According to Alabaster Water, the spill occurred around 7:15 a.m. when a pipe fitting on the fluoride holding tank broke while it was being adjusted. The chemical spilled from the holding tank into a secondary containment structure but no liquid has been released from there at this time.

No one was injured during the spill and local authorities are now working to remove the fluoride from the water.

Alabaster Water says the clean-up should be completed by Wednesday evening. Residents who have questions regarding the spill can call the company at 205-663-6155.