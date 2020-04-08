15 patients, 7 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Columbiana nursing home

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — Staff at the Columbiana Health and Rehabilitation facility have confirmed that 15 patients and seven employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to spokesperson Joe Perkins, management received special permission from health care authorities to test all of their residents and employees at the facility, regardless if they met the criteria for testing or not.

“This action was taken as a proactive eﬀort to prevent and contain the spread of the virus,” Perkins said.

Testing began mid-March and as of the morning of April 8th, results showed that of the 15 residents who tested positive for the virus, only two have showed any symptoms. Of the seven employees who tested positive, only four exhibited any symptoms.

Perkins told CBS 42 that tests have taken between eight and 14 days to produce results.

“As test results come in, we are taking every step to care for and treat those who test positive and using all measures at our disposal to protect those who test negative from contracting the virus,” Perkins said.

According to Perkins, staff at the facility began securing personal protective equipment in February in the event of a viral oubreak. The staff have now isolated people with positive and negative results.

Perkins said patients are being regularly checked for symptoms and that staff members are screened in accordance to guidelines each day.

“Finally, no one can fully appreciate the dedication of our staﬀ who day after day come to work in the most trying conditions of the past century to provide the care required for our most vulnerable citizens,” Perkins said.

LATEST POSTS