BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – This weekend, you’re invited to celebrate local artists throughout your community. The 14th annual Riverchase Loves Art is happening Saturday.

This year’s art show features work from dozens of artists, with mediums ranging from paintings, jewelry, pottery, and more.

All of the proceeds will benefit charities.

Watch the full interview with Riverchase Women’s Club board member Zaneta Daigle and artist Hunter Bell in the video above.