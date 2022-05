TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash Tuesday night.

According to the Brookwood Police Department, the accident happened around 5:18 p.m. on Camp Cherry Austin Road.

The boy was airlifted to UAB Hospital with serious injuries. No other information is available at this time.

