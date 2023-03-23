BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Medical Properties Trust is hosting its 13th Annual Funky Fish Fry to celebrate and raise awareness for Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month.

The Funky Fish Fry is a beloved community event, consisting of music, activities and lots of fresh fried catfish. Musicians including The Drennen Brothers, LIVEWIRE, Murph and more will be performing.

All proceeds from the Funky Fish Fry will benefit Mitchell’s Place and Autism Support of Alabama, two organizations that work to raise awareness about autism spectrum disorder and support individuals with autism and their families.

“Autism affects so many families in our community, and we are proud to support Mitchell’s Place and Autism Support of Alabama in their mission to provide essential services and support to those affected by autism,” says Mitchell’s Place Junior Board President Doug Corey. “We hope that the Funky Fish Fry will not only be a fun day out for everyone but also raise awareness about autism and the importance of acceptance and inclusion.”

The Funky Fish Fry will take place on April 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Company. Children under age 12 will get in for free, and tickets start at $10. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

For more information about the event, Mitchell’s Place, or Autism Support of Alabama, please visit FunkyFishFry.com.