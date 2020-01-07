13-year-old national bull riding champion injured in NYC competition

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — A four-time world champion bull rider from Moody is recovering from serious injuries. Ryder Carpenetti suffered a collapsed lung, air pocket of blood in his chest and blisters of blood on his lung after a bull riding incident in New York City.

He was injured after a bull stepped on him, but those that know him say it won’t keep him down long. Ryder’s father, Frankie Carpenetti is healing well.

“He’s been doing good. They released him today. He’s breathing on his own without oxygen and stuff so. They released him tonight,” said Frankie.

Ryder has been riding since he was 2. This was his first major injury in 11 years.

The 13-year-old has received well wishes from the Moody Mayor as well as the St. Clair County Superintendent, Mike Howard. He said, “It’s refreshing to see a young man his age know what he wants and is diligent in his efforts to make it happen. We are very proud of him and his accomplishments, and expect a bright future for him.”

The Carpenetti’s will begin their trip back to Alabama on Tuesday. The family is unable to fly because of Ryder’s injuries. PBR has provided the families with hotels and a car to facilitate their trip home.

Frankie says it won’t be long until his son in back in the saddle.

“Oh yeah, we’ve got a big junior high rodeo at the end of the month. We got to let him heal up for a few weeks, then we head to Texas for the NBR middle of February,” he said.

