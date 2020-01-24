13 arrested in Cain’s Chapel drug bust

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Jasper Police Department and Department of Corrections, executed a drug search warrant in the Cain’s Chapel Community Wednesday evening.

13 subjects were taken into custody after authorities arrived at the residence on Liberty Road.

Some of the subjects attempted to flee when SWAT team members deployed a flashbang to subdue them.

Here is a list of all those arrested and their charges:

Cory Wade Yocum, 30, of Jasper, arrested on a felony warrant for Burglary 3rd, Theft 4th, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Gabrill Channell, 21, of Jasper, arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear on Attempting to Elude, Failure to Appear on Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and a new charge of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jennifer Leeann Tingle, 33, of Jasper, arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear on Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and a new charge of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

James Dewayne Miller, 43, of Jasper, charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Erica Jade Mull, 27, of Jasper, charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Julianna Yvonne Selman, 24, of Jasper, charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jason Lynn Stephenson, 43, of Jasper, charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Clifford Earl Amerson, 79, of Jasper, charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jessie Lynn Cato, 21, of Trafford, charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Cody Ray Blake Freeman, 25, of Dora, charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Bobby Ray Garner, 38, of Jasper, charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Allison Judith Mann, 25, of Jasper, charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Hope Lacinda Jewell Mann, 31, of Jasper, charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

A search warrant was executed at this same residence back in October with six people arrested. The homeowner, Clifford Earl Amerson, has been warned multiple times to stop allowing the drug activity, according to WCSO.

They say they have offered law enforcement help to Amerson but he has not utilized the assistance.

