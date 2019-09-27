11-month-old twins found in hot car in Oxford, 1 dead

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Two 11-month-old twins were discovered in a car in Oxford Friday afternoon. Unfortunately, one of the children died.

According to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown, both children were taken to the hospital and one male child was pronounced dead at 1 p.m. No word yet on the second child’s condition.

The incident happened at the Sunny King Honda dealership in Oxford. Sources told CBS 42 that the father had the twins in the back of his minivan and they had been in the car for nearly four hours. Brown said he believes the twins were in the car from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

“All indications seem that this is a tragic accident,” Brown said. “No one can fathom the way this family feels and I especially want to make sure that people are sympathetic to this family and that they get all the facts before they pass judgment.”

‪Criminal investigations division is currently working a death investigation. Two infants were left in a parked car today. One infant is deceased. This is ongoing and no other info is available at this time. ‬ Posted by Chief Bill Partridge on Friday, September 27, 2019

Police said the twins were not discovered until the mother called the father to ask about them. Earlier, the mother had been notified by the twins’ daycare center about if they would be coming to the center or not. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed that authorities are investigating the incident.

According to kidsandcars.org, this is the second child to die in a hot car in the state of Alabama this year and the 44th nationwide.

To learn more about hot car safety, click here. For more information on hot car-related deaths, click here.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

