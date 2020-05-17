11 firefighters hurt after massive fire in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WIAT) — 11 firefighters are hurt after a massive blaze in downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles fire department says it was responding to a fire at a one-story structure at 6:30 Saturday evening.

Then, something exploded. The fire expanded to multiple buildings. By 7:00 p.m., the department had upgraded it to “a major emergency.”

“As our firefighters were making their entry in and finding the seed of the fire, there was a significant explosion that caused a mayday report due to multiple firefighters potentially being injured. And we moved to a defensive posture for the fire attack, we set up a medical branch that was quickly created for treating and transporting our fellow firefighters,” said Captain Erik Scott with the Los Angeles city fire department.

More than 230 responders were called to the scene to help. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

