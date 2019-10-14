$1,000 reward for information on 3 men wanted in Gardendale plumbing service center theft

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gardendale Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying three men who took part in a robbery of Latta Plumbing Service Sept. 30.

Authorities have captured video of the suspects stealing items from the location off of Hwy 31.

Latta Plumbing is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the suspects’ arrest and conviction.

If you have any information that could lead authorities to the suspects’ arrest, contact GPD at (205) 631-5722 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

