Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, 100 female pilots took to the skies for the 46th annual Air Race Classic, hosted by the historic Ninety-Nines, flying across 12 states and making pit stops in eight cities, including Pell City, Alabama.

The Ninety-Nines were founded in 1929 when 99 female pilots decided that there needed to be a group for women in aviation. The first race went from Santa Monica, California, to Cleveland, Tennesse, with 19 female pilots competing.

One of the pilots on that inaugural trip was Amelia Earhart, who later became the organization’s president in 1931. Now, 94 years after its inception, the annual Air Race Classic is the oldest race of its kind in the nation.

This year, one of the pilots is 94-year-old Marie Carastro, a woman who has participated in the annual race for 19 years. This year, she is joined by two relatives.

“I’m the mama, there’s my daughter and there’s my granddaughter, so that in itself is history,” said Carastro.

The Carastros are 1 of 42 teams competing this year traveling over 2,600 miles in a span of four days from the Midwest to the Southeast. In keeping with the original number of pilots, 100 women embark on this journey every year.

This year’s journey began in Grand Forks, North Dakota on June 20 and is set to end on Friday at the terminus in Homestead, Florida. The winning crew that arrives first will be announced Sunday evening at a banquet.

Corbi Bullock, the Immediate Past President, said that seeing these teams take flight feels like empowerment.

“It’s like, they can’t take that from me,” she said.

After a brief stop in Pell City on Thursday, the Carastro’s and the other pilots are one step closer to their final destination. Though it’s a competition and Carastro said she would love to win, it’s the female empowerment that keeps these pilots coming back every year.

“To the women out there, the girls out there, those of you who you know whatever your passion is: don’t let your sex or whatever deter you. Go for it,” said Carastro.