100 days until UAB football hits the Protective Stadium field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thursday marks 100 days until the grand opening of the Protective Stadium where the UAB Blazers football team will play their home games.

The stadium is not only benefiting fans but the entire community for years to come. What was once a discussion 20 years ago to build a new stadium in Birmingham has now become a reality.

“The day is finally here, and it’s been many years of hard work by a lot of people to get here,” said CEO of Bruna Events Team Gene Hallman.

“It’s been a great team effort to make this happen and we’re really excited about it and our players are really excited,” head coach Bill Clark said.

The nearly $200 million project will be a multi-use stadium operated by the BJCC.

“Concerts, soccer, high school games. It’s a big deal we get the state championships back here to Birmingham. Which has been gone for a long time. So, to get the state high school championship back that’s a big deal so just a ton of great things that the stadium is going to bring to Birmingham,” said Clark.

“It’s perfect for a city our size its location is right in the heart of a retail district with restaurants and hotels it’s a big benefit I think the size of the hospital space will meet a lot of requirements for event organizers,” said Hallman.

The new facility will help open new doors for Birmingham creating a competitive market to recruit new events.

“We’ve got the world games opening ceremony being held in Protective Stadium next year. So many sports organizations will come together and see the stadium in person, and I see just from that one event alone a lot of spin-offs with a lot of these sports wanting to come back to Birmingham to host their competitions,” said Hallman.

The grand opening hosting UAB football is set for October 2. Click here for season tickets.