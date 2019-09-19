100 dachshunds participate in the annual ‘Running of the Wieners dog race’

CINCINNATI, OHIO – (WIAT & CBS) A one-year-old dachshund named Maple is top dog in Cincinnati Thursday after he won first place at the annual Running of the Wieners dog race.

The race is the unofficial kickoff to Oktoberfest Zinzinnati.

WATCH: Running Wiener Dog Races

Race Officials say Maple will receive a 75-dollar gift card to PetSmart and his owner, Jake Sander, receives a case of Samuel Adams Octoberfest beer.

Sander said his brother, a cross country runner, ran back and forth in their parents’ backyard to train Maple for the race.

This year’s race features 100 dachshunds dashing down Freedom Way. Each dachshund was given a hot dog bun costume and ran about 75 feet in heats of 10.

The winner of each race then competed in a final race to determine the winning dog. First, Second and Third place weiners were awarded.

First held in 1976, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati has grown to be America’s largest Oktoberfest.

The celebration of German food, beer and music is held on Second and Third Streets in downtown Cincinnati. Hours for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati have been expanded this year.