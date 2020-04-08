100 American Airlines flight attendants test positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 file photo, American Airlines jets sit idly at their gates as a jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The Trump administration is raising the possibility of the U.S. government getting ownership stakes in U.S. airlines in exchange for $25 billion in direct grants to help the carriers survive a downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — One hundred American Airlines flight attendants have tested positive for coronavirus.

That is according to their union, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. The union says the airline has agreed to start providing face masks for front line team members. More than 27,000 union members will have the option of whether they choose to wear a mask. The masks are planned to be distributed this week.

American Airlines refused to comment on how many employees had tested positive for COVID-19. The union says only about one in four of its flight attendants will be flying in may, due to major cuts in the airline’s schedule.

