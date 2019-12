HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) - Megan Montgomery was married to a police officer, Jason McIntosh, in February 2018. A little more than a year later, police were called to the couple's home because of a domestic incident. According to investigators, Megan had been shot in the arm. A few days later, she filed a Protection From Abuse. In March, McIntosh resigned from the police department.

Montgomery's body was discovered over the weekend in Mountain Brook. Her estranged husband turned himself in to police around noon on Monday. Formal charges have not been announced. An update is anticipated on Wednesday.