10 lose homes in Cottondale apartment fire that destroyed entire building

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple people lost their homes in a fire late Tuesday night that destroyed a Cottondale apartment building.

According to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Chief Randy Smith, the fire began at the Cottondale Efficiency Apartments at 11:23 p.m. While contained to one building in the apartment complex, all 11 units in the building were destroyed. The building is a total loss, he said.

One person suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene, per Chief Smith.

The fire department is coordinating with the Red Cross to make accommodations for the 10 occupants who lost their homes in the blaze.









Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue responding to fire at Cottondale Efficiency Apartments in Cottondale (CBS 42)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as of Wednesday at 6 a.m.