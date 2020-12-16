10 families to open joint Homewood ice cream shop

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — West Homewood will be getting a new ice cream shop soon, a joint venture of 10 families who live in the area.

Neighbors Ice Cream Shop will be moving into the unit formerly home to Magic City Sweet Ice.

The concept image for the inside of Neighbors in Homewood. Courtesy: Derek Waltchack

The shop, which is appropriately called Neighbors, is set to move in early 2021 across the street from Patriot Park and near Hall-Kent Elementary School.

A concept image for the pickup window at Neighbors in Homewood. Courtesy: Derek Waltchack

Derek Waltchack is the landlord of the property, which is home to Ash Bar and Grill and Parkside Salon and soon Neighbors. He said this ice cream shop is the tenant he’s been waiting for.

“You could have dessert {after eating at Ash Bar and Grill}, you could bring in the kids, the park, the school. Tens, if not hundreds, of kids walk by on their way home. They got the pool, the park – it’s just perfect for kids.”

Waltcheck said combined with already existing businesses, Neighbors will solidify that family friendliness of the neighborhood. They’re set to open early next year as they finish up construction and remodeling.

