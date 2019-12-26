1 seriously injured in early-morning shooting near package store in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one man seriously injured.

According to police, it happened around 2:45 a.m. at the 3000 block of Skyland Boulevard in the area of the Skyland Package Store.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Captain Kip Hart says they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hand and the abdomen.

Witnesses say the victim was involved in an verbal argument with another unknown man. The verbal argument then escalated into shots being fired and that is when the victim was hit.

The victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center.

No further information on suspects or the victim’s condition at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.