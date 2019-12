NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Northport Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a fatal shooting in the West Circle Neighborhood in Northport.

The incident occurred in the 3500 block of 5th street Northport.

Officers tell CBS 42 that one person is deceased.

We are working to gather more information at this time.

Check back for updates.

