1 person dead, 2 injured in Cullman wreck

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 278 and Alabama Highway 157 in Cullman.

Randy Pope, 28, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Cullman County Coroner.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was 37-year-old Angelica Ruffin. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital. The passenger in the car with Ruffin was taken to Cullman Regional, that person has not been identified.

Cullman Police Sgt. Joey Duncan says the cause of the accident is still under investigation.