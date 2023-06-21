Birmingham got a taste of the magic of NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins during his local introduction as a Legion FC Ownership Group Investor. A standing room only crowd gathered in the Legion FC press room to hear from a man whose celebrity is icon status. You know the ones you can identify by one name like, Nique!

He has brought his intangible draw to the Magic City to do something special with a soccer team that has had the hottest year in its five year franchise history. Birmingham Legion FC beat the MLS team Charlotte FC 1-0 in the US Open Cup Round of 16 in May. That set up a match with Inter Miami CF in the US Open Cup Quarterfinals. The fans called out the officiating in the game, something that was mentioned in the news conference. While the Legion did not advance that night, the idea of what this team is capable of, took hold outside of the steady fan base it is has built.

Wilkins alluded to their success and attraction at his introductory news conference inside Protective Stadium on June 21st, “I want to be known as something other than just the Atlanta Hawks. And so, this was a perfect opportunity to be engaged with a young franchise that’s coming in. Not just a young franchise but winning some games. And Ultimately that’s what it’s all about.”

Wilkins, who is also the Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Atlanta Hawks, recalled how together they built something, “We became that team in town. And so this is the same thing that I’m looking for here.”

As Chair of the Kulture City Board of Directors he’s excited about what that organization that focuses on ‘making the nevers possible’ for the 1 in 6 individuals living with sensory needs or invisible disabilities. “Kulture City has really helped change my life,” said Wilkins. Who says he’s committed to the organization and its founders. Dr. Julian Maha and Dr. Michele Kong. I’m committed to them and really building Kulture City’s brand even bigger.

You can watch the full interview with Dominique Wilkins right here and see how we surprised him with a picture showing a throwback poster during the time he earned the

“Human Highlight Reel” nickname. As it turns out Dominique Wilkins is still making highlight reels–this time for the Legion FC.