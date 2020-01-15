Man injured after overnight shooting on 9th Court North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that took place on the 5000 block of 9th Court North afer midnight.
Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to UAB Hospital for the non-life threatening injury and is expected to recover.
There are no suspects at this time.
If anyone has information about this case, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
