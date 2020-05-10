Family speaks out for Wylam shooting victim, Roderick Smith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is dead and a 7-year-old child is hurt after a shooting last night on Gulfport Street in the Wylam neighborhood.

Birmingham Police have identified the victim as Roderick Smith. He was 32 years old and lived in Birmingham.

Police say they were dispatched to the call of the shooting around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night. When officers arrived, they say a man was suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. He was found unresponsive and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to police, the child was transported to Children’s of Alabama Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have evidence to believe after the incident happened, the child went to a neighbor’s home to get help. Detectives have limited information in this investigation have not established a clear motive.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin, says no suspects are in custody.

If you have any information, you contact Crimestoppers at 205-254-77-77.

