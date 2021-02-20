70-year-old Tennessee man killed in plane crash near Cullman Regional Airport

VINEMONT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 70-year-old Tennessee man died in a plane crash near Cullman Regional Airport Saturday evening.

Around 6 p.m., the aircraft caught on fire and crashed into a wooded area near the Cullman airport. The aircraft has been identified as a Piper PA-32, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports. Two people were aboard.

According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, John Sigman, of Dyersburg, Tennessee, died in the crash. The FAA will investigate the crash and the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident.