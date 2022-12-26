BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead following a shooting overnight in Birmingham.

Birmingham Police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue SW around 1:44 a.m. on reports of a man shot. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshots.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the unidentified victim dead at the scene.

According to Birmingham Police, an adult woman and a teenager also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police confirm no suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.