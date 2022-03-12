DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Decatur on Saturday morning.

Decatur Police say they responded to a home invasion call around 4:30 a.m. where they made contact with the homeowner, who had been shot in the leg. The homeowner told police they verbally confronted the suspect who tried to break into their home, before the suspect shot into the home, striking the homeowner.

Police told News 19 the suspect went into the home and stole several items, including the homeowner’s car keys. The suspect then fled the scene in a white Jeep.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Decatur Police.

After putting out a description of the stolen car, Decatur Police were dispatched to the Morgan Center for a disturbance around 11 a.m. after a man was reported to be harassing people. The man was reported to be in a white Jeep matching the description of the stolen vehicle.

Officers tried to stop the Jeep, but the suspect fled. Police chased the driver to Old Highway 24 where they disabled the car near West Morgan Elementary School.

Police say the suspect started firing a gun at the officers, and they returned fire, striking the suspect several times. The suspect, who was not identified by Decatur Police, was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the incident.