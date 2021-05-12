1 killed in horrific Hoover car accident

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead after their car left the roadway and struck a concrete pole Wednesday.

Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Hoover Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-459 near the I-65 interchange. Upon arrival, officers located a 4-door sedan off the right side of the road. Officers report that it appeared that the vehicle was traveling I-459 northbound when it left the roadway and struck a concrete pole.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

