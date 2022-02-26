BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — 38-year-old was killed and two women were injured in a Birmingham shooting overnight.

According to Birmingham Police, the shooting happened at the Tru-Riders Motorcycle Club on Reverend Abraham Wood Junior Boulevard just before 1 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene of the club to discover a woman suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

During that time, police said an officer at BPD Headquarters heard a car crash on 1st Avenue North and went to investigate. The officer found the driver of the vehicle was suffering from a gunshot wound connected to the club shooting and had collided with two parked cars. The, 38-year-old Navari Deon Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Officers later learned an additional female victim connected with the shooting arrived at UAB Hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Birmingham Police said an initial investigation suggests some type of argument at the club led to the shooting.

No one is in police custody at this time. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Birmingham Police.