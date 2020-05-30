1 killed, 1 injured in Bessemer car accident

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly car accident that killed one person and sent another to the hospital.

On Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 6:00 a.m. Jefferson County Deputies were dispatched to the 7400 block of Dickie Springs Road Bessemer, Ala, to investigate a vehicle crash. Deputies arrived on the scene and found that a 2009 Nissan Altima had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The vehicle was occupied by two males. One occupant was pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff’s office reports. The other occupant was transported to the hospital for treatment. The accident is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Accident Reconstruction Team.

At this time, the condition of the second occupant is unknown. Authorities have not released further information as to how the accident occurred.

