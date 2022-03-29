BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was injured after someone shot into a home in Birmingham’s Woodlawn community Tuesday afternoon, police report.

Truman Fitzgerald, a media relations officer with the Birmingham Police Department, said police responded to a call of a person shot on 51st Street North in Woodlawn. When police arrived at the scene, officers learned that “victims drove to UAB Hospital.”

Fitzgerald said the injuries in the case are not life-threatening. No suspects are currently in custody.