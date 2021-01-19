1 injured in west Birmingham shooting, no suspect in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.

Around 9 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of 35th Street Ensley.

One person was struck by a bullet and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

