1 injured in west Birmingham shooting, no suspect in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.
Around 9 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of 35th Street Ensley.
One person was struck by a bullet and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.
At this time, there are no suspects in custody. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
