TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are conducting an investigation after a person was injured in a shooting Monday evening.

According to Stephanie Taylor with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3:56 p.m. to a shooting in the 2000 block of Skyland Boulevard. Taylor said that a 34-year-old man was transported to DCH Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

TPD confirms that one suspect is in custody, and officers are currently searching for another.

No other information is available at this time.

