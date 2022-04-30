BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are conducting an investigation after a person was left injured following a shooting Saturday night.

According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, East Precinct officers responded to the call of an assault in the 1300 block of Springville Road. Fitzgerald confirms that one person was shot and is suffering from non life-threatening injuries.

A person was taken in to custody near the scene. No other information is available at this time.

