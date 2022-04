BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man injured Saturday afternoon.

According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, a man was shot around 3 p.m. at a gas station in the 1500 block of 31st Street Southwest.

Fitzgerald said the man was suffering from life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.