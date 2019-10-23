1 injured after car crashes into home in Birmingham

Breaking News
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person suffered a minor injury after their vehicle crashed into a home Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred on Munger Ave. and 6th Street. A lane of traffic is blocked at this time.

Three people were also in a van that was involved in the accident. They say they are uninjured.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue, as well as Birmingham police, are on the scene.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

