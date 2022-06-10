BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex Thursday night.

According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, officers with the West Precinct responded to the call of a person shot at the Almeda Terrace apartment complex around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying near the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Fitzgerald said that the preliminary investigation suggests that the victim and an unknown suspect were involved in an argument that led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.