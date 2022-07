BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person has died in a roll-over car crash on I-59/20 westbound in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.

According to Chief Jackie Hicks with Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the accident occurred around 2:22 p.m. between the Arkadelphia road exit and Bush Boulevard exit.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no other information at this time.

