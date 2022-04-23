ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities responded to a house fire in Etowah County Saturday morning.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said the initial 911 call came in just after 9:30 a.m. for a structure fire on Millers Hollow Road. According to the ECSO, the caller said a person was still inside at the time. Deputies and the Ivalee Volunteer Fire Department responded.

When on scene, both departments began battling the blaze and trying to rescue the person. The victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

The Sheriff’s Office, Etowah County Arson Task Force, and Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.