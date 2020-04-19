1 dead in east Birmingham; homicide investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation in after finding a victim suffering a gunshot wound near an isolated road.

Sunday afternoon, Birmingham police responded to the 8800 block of 14th Street North on a call of a person unresponsive near the location.

Once officers arrived, they found a victim suffering a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived to the location and pronounced the victim dead.

The area in which they found the victim is an isolated area, not well traveled, Birmingham police report.

Birmingham PD is continuing to investigate the homicide. At this time, there are no suspects in custody.