1 dead in 3 car crash involving ALDOT vehicles in Cleburne County

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A three-car crash on I-20 in Cleburne County has left one man dead and three others injured Thursday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a UPS tractor-trailer collided with an Alabama Department of Transportation truck around 10:30 a.m. at mile marker 200.

The impact led to a second collision with a second ALDOT truck.

64-year-old Richard Alvin Brown from Monroe, Ga. was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were transported to RMC hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The accident is being inspected by ALEA at this time. Drivers traveling west on I-20 are being detoured at Exit 205.

No other information has been released at this time.