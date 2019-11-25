1  of  2
1 dead after Sunday traffic fatality, Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

(WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic accident after a vehicle was found down a ravine.

The incident happened Sunday, Nov. 24. Deputies responded at 7:22 a.m. to a report of a vehicle off the roadway in the 3300 block of Erwin Dairy Road.

Deputies arrived at the location and found a vehicle off the road and down a ravine.

After investigating, the preliminary investigation showed the vehicle possibly went airborne at some point to land where it was found.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle. Paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The driver’s remain was transported to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office for examination.

The accident is under investigation.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

