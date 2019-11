TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the 3200 block of Sunn Valley Drive Sunday night on a report of a structure fire.

When they arrived, units found heavy smoke coming from a mobile home. Units made entry and performed a primary search finding a victim in the residence.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

